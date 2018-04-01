GCC 8.1 RC1 Released, The Big Compiler Update Could Officially Debut Next Week
This morning I wrote about GCC 8 being branched and development on the master branch now being open for GCC 9.0. The GCC 8.1 release candidate has now been issued with the official release perhaps coming next week.

Jakub Jelinek of Red Hat announced on the mailing list that they reached zero P1 regressions (the most critical) and less than 100 P2/P3 regressions, so the GCC 8 code was branched. As part of this status report he mentioned that if no show-stopper bugs appear, the developers would like to officially release GCC 8.1.0 by the end of next week or soon thereafter. But if any important fixes come about, a second release candidate may be warranted.

Jakub then went ahead and made 8.1 RC1 so developers can go ahead and begin testing this latest compiler.

More GCC 8 benchmarks will be on the way shortly on Phoronix.
