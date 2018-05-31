GCC 8.1 Now Can Be Used On OpenSolaris-Derived OpenIndiana
1 June 2018
The GCC 8.1 stable compiler release that debuted a few weeks ago is now available on OpenIndiana, the Illumos-based OpenSolaris-derived operating system.

Initial tests were a success and now GCC 8.1 has rolled out into the main repository of OpenIndiana, but isn't yet the default system code compiler. The new compiler can be obtained via the gcc-8 developer package.

Also worth noting is that GCC 8.1 does not yet work with building Illumos-gate, but that is currently being tackled with the open issues. The user-space packages meanwhile have been rebuilt with GCC 8.1 and are available via an experimental repository.

Those interested in learning more about GCC 8 on OpenIndiana can do so via OpenIndiana.org. See our GCC 8 feature list if you haven't yet been informed about the exciting changes of this annual GNU compiler update.
