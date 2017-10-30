Running Some Fresh GCC 8.0 Compiler Benchmarks On AMD EPYC With "znver1"
Written by Michael Larabel in AMD on 31 October 2017 at 06:21 AM EDT. 5 Comments
AMD --
As SUSE has been working in conjunction with AMD on more tuning for AMD Zen CPUs under the GCC compiler, here are some fresh benchmarks of the GCC 8 compiler code being tested on an AMD EPYC system.

For looking at the "znver1" improvements and general work that's ongoing for GCC 8 as the next annual GNU Compiler Collection update due out in 2018, I ran some fresh benchmarks of this GCC 8 compiler code after building it from source yesterday using its latest SVN/Git tip. The GCC 7.2 compiler was then built from source and configured in the same manner for showing how GCC 8.0 is currently comparing to GCC 7.2.

Ubuntu was running on this TYAN server with AMD EPYC 7601 during testing. During the Phoronix Test Suite testing process, the CFLAGS/CXXFLAGS were set to "-O3 -march=znver1" when testing both GCC 7.2 and GCC 8.0 SVN.


FFTW is running slightly faster with GCC 8.

SciMark's Monte Carlo is significantly faster now under GCC 8. Additional follow-up benchmarks will look more closely if it's due to znver1 optimizations or general improvements to the compiler code in GCC 8.

In most tests, the gains are quite small but measurable in a number of scenarios.

C-Ray seems to frequently become faster as a result of GCC optimizations.

LAME MP3 encoding is slightly faster according to the Phoronix Test Suite.

As outlined via this result file there were also some cases where GCC 8 isn't currently any different than GCC 7. More compiler benchmarks forthcoming on different AMD Zen processors as well as other compiler tuning tests in general as well as similar treatment under LLVM Clang.
5 Comments
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related AMD News
AMDGPU-PRO 17.40 Linux Hybrid Driver Promoted To Stable
New AMDGPU DC Patches Published, More Work Towards FreeSync
AMD/Ryzen NPT Fix Discovered For Better Pass-Through Graphics Performance
Looking Ahead To AMD Ryzen Mobile On Linux
Feral Adding AMD_shader_info To RADV Vulkan Driver
AMDGPU DC Gets A Final Batch Of Changes Before Linux 4.15
Popular News
Google Even Fear Intel ME, Reduce Their Attack Vector With NERF
Oracle Could Still Make ZFS A First-Class Upstream Linux File-System
Linux Mint Will Discontinue Its KDE Edition
SUSE Has Been Working On An In-Kernel Boot Splash Screen For Linux
ARM Proposes Changing GCC's Default Optimization Level To -Og
AMD/Ryzen NPT Fix Discovered For Better Pass-Through Graphics Performance