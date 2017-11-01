GCC 8 Feature Development Is Ending Later This Month
Written by Michael Larabel in GNU on 3 November 2017 at 09:16 AM EDT. 2 Comments
The GNU Compiler Collection (GCC) will be seeing the last of its features added in the next two weeks for next year's GCC 8 stable release.

SUSE's Richard Biener announced today that the feature development phase of GCC 8 will be ending on 17 November. After that point, GCC 8 enters "stage three" development meaning only bug fixing and documentation work will be allowed.

GCC 8.1 should ultimately debut by the end of Q1 next year if all goes well and there aren't too many regressions.

The details on GCC 8 stage one development ending were posted a few minutes ago to gcc-patches. More GCC 8.1 benchmarks and a feature recap will be coming in short order.
