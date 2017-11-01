GCC 8 Feature Development Is Over
Written by Michael Larabel in GNU on 20 November 2017 at 06:19 AM EST. 3 Comments
Feature development on the GCC 8 compiler is over with it now entering stage three of its development process.

SUSE's Richard Biener announced minutes ago that GCC 8 entered stage three development, meaning only general bug fixing and documentation updates are permitted.

As of today, GCC 8.0 has 14 bugs of the highest priority (P1), 161 bugs at P2 level, 163 at P3, 134 at P4, and 27 at P5 priority.

Details in this GCC status report.

GCC 8.1.0 should be released as the GCC 8 stable release in early 2018. Stay tuned for more feature details and benchmarks.
