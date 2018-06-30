Three Things Exciting Clear Linux Developers With GCC 8
Written by Michael Larabel in Clear Linux on 30 June 2018 at 12:22 AM EDT. Add A Comment
While Intel's Clear Linux platform has already been making use of GCC 8.1 since shortly after its release in early May, one of their developers has now published a blog post highlighting three performance and security features enjoyed and that helps benefit their performance-oriented Linux distribution.

Victor Rodriguez Bahena of Intel wrote a blog post this week outlining three GCC 8 compiler improvements he finds important. Those features include improvements to interprocedural optimizations, Intel Control-flow Enforcement Technology (CET), and changes to loop nest optimization flags. The first and last items benefit the GCC performance of generated binaries while CET helps with security.

For those interested in learning more about the interprocedural optimizations and nested loop optimizations along with CET, Victor's overview can be found via the ClearLinux.org blog.

These three items are in addition to many other compiler features introduced with this year's GCC 8 release. See our GCC 8 feature overview to learn about the other changes.
