The GNU Compiler Collection 8 stable release (GCC 8.1) is almost ready to make its debut.
As of this morning, the GCC 8 code has been branched from master. The branched GCC 8 code is now marked as a pre-release.
Meanwhile, the version on master has been bumped to GCC 9.0.0 for development of the next major version of the GCC compiler that will then debut in about twelve months.
The official GCC 8.1.0 stable release should be here in a matter of weeks as the annual big update to this leading open-source compiler. More benchmarks and more details on all of the changes that landed in GCC 8 will be coming in various Phoronix articles over the coming days.
