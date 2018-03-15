GCC 8 Compiler Offering More Helpful Debug Messages, Usability Improvements

Red Hat's David Malcom has outlined some of the usability improvements coming with the imminent release of GCC 8.
While we have been paying close attention to the new features of GCC 8, the usability enhancements slid by under our radar. Malcom's Red Hat blog post outlines how GNU Compiler Collection 8 does a better job highlighting silly mistakes and the much more relevant debug messages for common programmer mistakes.
Those interested in the usability enhancements for the soon-to-be-released GCC 8.1 compiler, check out the improvements at the Red Hat developer blog.
Add A Comment