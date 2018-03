GCC 8 Compiler Offering More Helpful Debug Messages, Usability Improvements

Red Hat's David Malcom has outlined some of the usability improvements coming with the imminent release of GCC 8 While we have been paying close attention to the new features of GCC 8 , the usability enhancements slid by under our radar. Malcom's Red Hat blog post outlines how GNU Compiler Collection 8 does a better job highlighting silly mistakes and the much more relevant debug messages for common programmer mistakes.Those interested in the usability enhancements for the soon-to-be-released GCC 8.1 compiler, check out the improvements at the Red Hat developer blog