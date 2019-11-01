With GCC 10 due to be released in just a few months, GCC 7.5 is being prepared for release as what will be the last of the GCC7 stable series.
SUSE's Richard Biener on Tuesday announced GCC 7.5 RC as the last step before hopefully releasing GCC 7.5 before the end of next week. GCC 7.5 simply carries all of the bug fixes relevant for back-porting for those that haven't yet updated their compiler toolchain to the GCC 8 or GCC 9 stable series.
With yesterday's release candidate, he has also now frozen the release to ensure any last-minute changes are signed-off on before release next week. After GCC 7.5 is released, no further GCC7 updates are expected.
