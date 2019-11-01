GCC 7.5 Gearing Up For Release As The Last Compiler Update Of The Series
Written by Michael Larabel in GNU on 6 November 2019 at 04:40 AM EST. Add A Comment
GNU --
With GCC 10 due to be released in just a few months, GCC 7.5 is being prepared for release as what will be the last of the GCC7 stable series.

SUSE's Richard Biener on Tuesday announced GCC 7.5 RC as the last step before hopefully releasing GCC 7.5 before the end of next week. GCC 7.5 simply carries all of the bug fixes relevant for back-porting for those that haven't yet updated their compiler toolchain to the GCC 8 or GCC 9 stable series.

With yesterday's release candidate, he has also now frozen the release to ensure any last-minute changes are signed-off on before release next week. After GCC 7.5 is released, no further GCC7 updates are expected.
Add A Comment
Related News
GNU Toolchain Moves Ahead In Obsoleting Solaris 10 Support
GCC 11 Aims To Default To C++17 Standard
GCC 11 Compiler Could End Up Removing Support For The Motorola m68k, Other Old CPUs
GNU Project Developers Debate A Restructuring As A "Bottom Up" Organization
GCC 10 Has C++20 Concepts Support In Order
GNU Binutils 2.33.1 Released With Support For Newer Arm Cortex CPUs, SVE2/TME/MVE
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Netflix Optimized FreeBSD's Network Stack More Than Doubled AMD EPYC Performance
Ubuntu 19.10 Is The First Time We've Seen (X)Wayland Gaming Performance Match X.Org
Systemd Has A New Logo As Other Features Build Up For The Next Release
BMW Continues Making Great Progress With Linux
FreeBSD Lands Important ZFS Performance Fix For Some Going From ~60MB/s To ~600MB/s
Bootlin's Best Techniques For A Smaller Kernel + Faster Boot Times
Debian To Seek A General Resolution Over Their Init System Policy
Valve's Steam Survey Numbers For October Just Point To More Inaccuracies