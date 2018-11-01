While GCC 9 is releasing in early 2019, for those still depending upon last year's GCC 7 compiler series, the GCC 7.4 point release will soon be out.
SUSE's Richard Biener is putting the finishing touches on GCC 7.4. He intends to issue the first release candidate towards the end of this week while the official GCC 7.4.0 compiler release shouldn't be long after that. The GCC 7 branch remains open for bug and documentation fixes.
The regression count has ticked up with GCC 7.4 currently having 241 P2 bugs, an increase of 77 from the previous bug report. The P3 bug count dropped by 11 to 11 and the P4 count is up by 23 to 177. Details within this mailing list post.
Add A Comment