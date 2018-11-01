GCC 7.4 Is Being Released Soon
Written by Michael Larabel in GNU on 26 November 2018 at 05:54 AM EST. Add A Comment
GNU --
While GCC 9 is releasing in early 2019, for those still depending upon last year's GCC 7 compiler series, the GCC 7.4 point release will soon be out.

SUSE's Richard Biener is putting the finishing touches on GCC 7.4. He intends to issue the first release candidate towards the end of this week while the official GCC 7.4.0 compiler release shouldn't be long after that. The GCC 7 branch remains open for bug and documentation fixes.

The regression count has ticked up with GCC 7.4 currently having 241 P2 bugs, an increase of 77 from the previous bug report. The P3 bug count dropped by 11 to 11 and the P4 count is up by 23 to 177. Details within this mailing list post.
Add A Comment
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related GNU News
Ampere eMAG Tuning For The GCC Compiler
GNU OrgaDoc 1.0 Released For Managing Documents Between Computers
Radeon GCC Back-End Updated For Running Single-Threaded C & Fortran On AMD GPUs
ARMv8.5 Support Lands In GCC Compiler With Latest Spectre Protection
GCC 9 Lands Initial Support For The OpenRISC Architecture
GRUB Bootloader Picks Up A Verifier Framework For Secure Boot, TPM, PGP Verification
Popular News This Week
Linus Torvalds Comments On STIBP & He's Not Happy - STIBP Default Will End Up Changing
What Do You Want To See Out Of The Redesigned, Next-Gen Raspberry Pi?
Building The Linux Kernel With Clang Is Becoming Popular Again
Red Hat Developers Working Towards A Vendor-Neutral Compute Stack To Take On NVIDIA's CUDA
Linux Gaming Performance Can Be Impaired By STIBP, But Hope May Be On The Horizon
An Update On The Radeon RX 590 For Linux