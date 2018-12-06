GCC 7.4 Released With 100+ Bug Fixes
Written by Michael Larabel in GNU on 6 December 2018 at 11:27 AM EST. Add A Comment
GNU --
For those still on the GCC7 stable series rather than the current GCC8 series that soon will be succeeded by GCC9, GCC 7.4 is available today.

With GCC 7.4 being the first GCC7 update since v7.3 from this past January, there are a lot of regression/bug fixes. In fact, GNU Compiler Collection developers report that more than 100 bugs have been fixed in this latest stable point release.

GCC 7.5 meanwhile will come for those planning to stick to GCC7 for a while, but that next point release won't come until after next year's GCC 9.1 stable debut.

Those wanting to download the GCC 7.4 compiler to build from source can fetch it from gcc.gnu.org.
Add A Comment
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related GNU News
GCC Compiler Picks Up New Option To Help With Live Kernel Patching
GNU Hurd Toolchain Support Added To LLVM Clang Compiler
GRUB Picks Up Zstd Support To Handle Compressed Btrfs File-Systems
GCC 7.4 Is Being Released Soon
Ampere eMAG Tuning For The GCC Compiler
GNU OrgaDoc 1.0 Released For Managing Documents Between Computers
Popular News This Week
Dropping Profanity In Kernel Code Comments: Linux Gets "Hugs"
NVIDIA Makes PhysX Open-Source
Some Users Have Been Hitting EXT4 File-System Corruption On Linux 4.19
To No Surprise, Intel's Discrete GPU Efforts Will Support Linux Gaming
The First Benchmarks Of The Intel-Powered ODROID-H2 $111 Board
Steam Linux Usage Hit 0.80% During November