For those still on the GCC7 stable series rather than the current GCC8 series that soon will be succeeded by GCC9, GCC 7.4 is available today.
With GCC 7.4 being the first GCC7 update since v7.3 from this past January, there are a lot of regression/bug fixes. In fact, GNU Compiler Collection developers report that more than 100 bugs have been fixed in this latest stable point release.
GCC 7.5 meanwhile will come for those planning to stick to GCC7 for a while, but that next point release won't come until after next year's GCC 9.1 stable debut.
Those wanting to download the GCC 7.4 compiler to build from source can fetch it from gcc.gnu.org.
