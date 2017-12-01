Richard Biener of SUSE is preparing to release GCC 7.3 next month.
GCC 7 has been in only a regression/bug-fix mode for many months now and GCC 7.3 will be the latest installment of that with all of the latest fixes. But right now there are twenty-two more P2 regressions (161 in total) since the last update and overall that puts them at 174 P1-P3 regressions.
Biener is hoping to release a GCC 7.3-RC by the middle of January and to do the official GCC 7.3.0 release a week or so after that.
Details on the GCC mailing list.
Meanwhile, GCC 8.1 should be released by March~April as the first stable release in the GCC 8 series that is bringing with it many new compiler features, new CPU support, and other GCC 8 features.
