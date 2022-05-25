GCC 13 Compiler Finally Adds Support For AMD GFX90A "Aldebaran"
Written by Michael Larabel in Radeon on 25 May 2022 at 06:28 AM EDT. Add A Comment
RADEON --
It was over a year ago that AMD initially added the "GFX90A" target to their LLVM AMDGPU compiler back-end while now this week added to the GNU Compiler Collection for the GCC 13 release not due out until next year is its GFX90A support for the GNU toolchain.

GFX90A is what was then enabled under Linux with the "Aldebaran" codename and then formally launched last November as the AMD Instinct MI200 series.


The AMDGPU LLVM support remains AMD's primary focus given that it's used from their ROCm compute stack through to their AMDVLK and RadeonSI graphics drivers and elsewhere. Meanwhile the past few years CodeSourcery / Mentor Graphics has been working on the "AMDGCN" back-end within the GCC compiler for those wanting to use the GNU compiler toolchain and allow OpenMP/OpenACC offloading to AMD GPUs.

CodeSourcery, which is now part of Siemens, has been the principal driver of the AMD GPU offload support for GCC. With AMD's official compute stack and their own engineering work has been focused on their AOMP compiler that is based on LLVM for GPU offloading. AMD for their part is also already enabling "GFX940" as next-gen CDNA within LLVM and the rest of the AMD Linux graphics stack for what will presumably be the AMD Instinct MI300 series launching later this year.

So as of yesterday, GCC 13 Git has GFX90A support for supporting the Aldebaran / MI200 series. The AMDGCN target in GCC now supports Fiji, Vega 10, Vega 20, GFX908, and GFX90A as available targets. RDNA/RDNA2 support is not available with this GCC implementation and hasn't been a focus for CodeSourcery or other GCC contributors.
Add A Comment
Related News
Radeon Open-Source Vulkan Driver Enables Ray Queries By Default
AMDVLK 2022.Q2.2 Released As First Update In Over One Month
AOMP 15.0-2 Released For Radeon OpenMP Compiler
RADV Vulkan Driver Continues At Full-Speed Preparing For RDNA3/GFX11 GPUs
Mesa 22.2 RadeonSI Adds Option To Disable AMD Infinity Cache Usage, Other Changes
Radeon Software for Linux 22.10.2 Brings RX 6650/6750/6950 XT Support, RHEL 9 Compatible
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Ubuntu 22.10 Switching To PipeWire For Linux Audio Handling
HP Preparing An AMD-Powered Linux Laptop Powered By Pop!_OS
Linux To Introduce The Ability To Set The Hostname Before Userspace Starts
Linux 5.19 Will Be Super Exciting For Intel Customers, Many Other Features Expected
Systemd 251 Released With systemd-sysupdate Introduced, Many Other Additions
Rust For The Linux Kernel Updated, Uutils As Rust Version Of Coreutils Updated Too
Linux 5.18 Preparing For Release - Especially Heavy With Many Intel & AMD Changes
PostgreSQL 15 Performance Improving With Faster Sorting, Many New Features