GCC 12 Still Has More Regressions To Stomp Before Release

GNU Compiler Collection developers are working towards the stable release of GCC 12 in the next month or so as GCC 12.1. A GCC status report was issued today and there still is just under two dozen regressions of the highest priority (P1) to address or otherwise demote those regressions to lower priority.
GCC 12 release manager Richard Biener of SUSE commented, "while we've made progress since mid January in the quest to squash P1 regressions and other important bugs there's still quite a bit of work ahead."
Since mid-January they have taken care of 15 P1 regressions while 23 remain that block the branching and eventual GCC 12.1 release from happening. That zero P1 regression count is a requirement but at times the regressions do get downgraded to lower priority P2/P3/P4/P5 status.
While getting lower on the P1 count, this status report today shows an increase of 77 P2 regressions to an overall count of 387, 84 P3 regressions (a drop of 202), and 27 new P4 regressions taking that count to 248.
More details on the current GCC 12 release status via this mailing list post.
