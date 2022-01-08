GCC 12 + Glibc 2.35 Planned For Fedora 36
It should hardly come as a surprise given Fedora's history of always shipping with the very latest GNU Compiler Collection (GCC), but with this spring's Fedora 36 the plan is to ship with the yet-to-be-released GCC 12 and other very latest open-source compiler toolchain components.

Fedora 36 continues its feature development for this next Fedora Linux release that should be out by the end of April. One of the latest change proposals is for shipping Fedora 36 with GCC 12, which itself will be released in March or April as usual. This isn't surprising with Fedora always shipping the bleeding-edge compiler even if it means initially shipping with a near-final pre-release package.

GCC 12 has been working on various new CPU support, security improvements like x86 straight-line speculation mitigation, initial Armv9-A support, stack variable auto initialization, auto-vectorization for -O2, static analyzer improvements, support for new directives, and various C/C++ language enhancements, among other changes.

Per this change proposal, it's going through the formality for having GCC 12 recognized for Fedora 36. Glibc 2.35 is also planned as what will be the newest GNU C Library release. Glibc 2.35 is bringing improved huge pages handling, restored work on Restartable Sequences "RSEQ", removing Intel MPX, and other changes.
