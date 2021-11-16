GCC 12 Moves On To Fixing Bugs - Now In "Stage 3" Development
Written by Michael Larabel in GNU on 16 November 2021 at 04:37 AM EST. Add A Comment
GNU --
As expected GCC 12 has now entered its "stage 3" development phase where the free software developers involved will focus on bug fixing rather than landing shiny new features.

SUSE's Richard Biener announced on Monday that the GCC development branch is now focused on general bug-fixing. At the moment there are around 34 P1 regressions (bugs of the highest priority) followed by 306 at the P2 level, and around 237 P3 regressions. Those bugs need to be worked out or demoted before GCC 12.1 will ultimately be released next year.

Stage three for GCC is a roughly two month period focused on bug fixing while generally refraining from introducing new feature code -- although there are exceptions made where new feature work does sometimes land if it doesn't risk regressing the compiler. After that is when stage four happens with an exclusive focus on regression fixing until release. Though like earlier this year the AMD Zen 3 "znver3" improvements still landed very late in the cycle, weeks before the GCC 11.1 release.

Among the changes coming in GCC 12 are initial Armv9-A support ans the likes of the Cortex-A710 target, RISC-V improvements like the Bitmanip extension, updated Alder Lake tuning, auto-vectorization for the -O2 optimization level, AVX-512 FP16 support, stack variable auto-initialization, static analyzer improvements, #elifdef and #elifndev directives, and much more.

If all goes well and based on the usual timing, GCC 12.1 as the first stable GCC 12 compiler release should debut around April. If traditions hold, Fedora 36 will likely be the first major distribution in the spring using GCC 12 as the default system compiler. Meanwhile the likes of Ubuntu won't see GCC 12 until their 22.10 release in the autumn.
Add A Comment
Related News
GCC Patches Pending For RISC-V's Scalar Cryptography Extension
Ncurses 6.3 Released With Experimental Windows Terminal Driver
GDB Debugger Adds Native Support For OpenRISC On Linux
An Early Look At The GCC 12 Compiler Performance On AMD Zen 3
Glibc 2.35 Removes The Long-Deprecated Intel MPX Support
GCC 12 Enables Auto-Vectorization For -O2 Optimization Level
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Valve Shares New Steam Deck Details, Proton Update Available For Testing
On-Disk Format Changes Ahead To Improve "Painful" Parts Of Btrfs Design
Raspberry Pi OS Updated For Debian 11 Bullseye, Desktop Transitions To GTK3+Mutter
Arch Linux Installer Updated With Btrfs Subvolumes Support, Reworked Partitioning
XWayland 21.1.3 Released With Support For NVIDIA's 495 Driver GBM
AMD Shares Early Details Of Zen 4 Genoa, Bergamo
BIOS Updates Begin Appearing For New Intel Privilege Escalation Vulnerabilities
PipeWire 0.3.40 Released With Better JACK Compatibility