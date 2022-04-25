GCC 12's Shiny New C++ Features - More Of C++23 Implemented
With GCC 12.1 due for release in roughly the next week or so, Red Hat's Marek Polacek penned a new blog post this week outlining many of the C++ language improvements to be found in this major GNU Compiler Collection update.

GCC 12 defaults to the C++17 (namely the GNU++17 dialect) by default for C++ but more of C++23 has been implemented in this annual compiler update. Though in GCC 12, both C++20 and C++23 are still considered experimental.

GCC 12 implements C++23's features for if consteval, auto(x), non-literal variables in constexpr functions, multi-dimensional subscript operator, elifdef and elifndef pre-processing directives, extended init-statement, folding of trivial functions, and much more. GCC 12 is also introducing various new and improved compiler warnings.

More details on the C++ improvements to find with the upcoming GCC 12 can be found via the Red Hat Developers' Blog.

There are also static analyzer improvements and much more to enjoy with GCC 12 - stay tuned for my feature recap and more compiler benchmarks soon. In GCC 13 next year they are aiming to have the C++23 support squared away.
