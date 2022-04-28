GCC 12 Branched, Possible GCC 12.1 Stable Release Next Week
The GCC 12 compiler code-base has reached zero P1 regressions (the highest priority) and thus the GCC 12 compiler code has been branched from mainline, a release candidate is imminent, and if all goes well GCC 12.1.0 as the stable release could be out as soon as the end of next week.

Red Hat's Jakub Jelinek announced today the zero P1 regression milestone and moving on with the branching and release activities. A GCC 12.1-rc1 release candidate should come on Friday for testing. From now on only blocking regressions and documentation fixes are allowed in GCC 12.

If all goes well GCC 12.1 could be out toward the end of next week if additional release candidates aren't warranted.

The details were shared in today's status report.

This also now opens main for GCC 13 development with the mainline code-base being reset for "stage 1" development on what will be the GCC 13 compiler release for debut next year.
