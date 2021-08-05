GCC 12's Static Analyzer Gaining Initial Assembly Support

Merged into the GNU Compiler Collection development code on Wednesday was an initial implementation of Assembly support for its analyzer.
With the GCC 12 compiler release due out early next year there will now be at least initial support for Assembly within this growing static analyzer functionality. Like with much of GCC's static analyzer support, this initial ASM support was worked on by Red Hat's David Malcolm.
This Assembly support right now for the analyzer is considered "minimal" but was written to improve the GCC static analysis support on the Linux kernel. Due to the Linux kernel's use of inline Assembly code, there were some false-positives being generated by the GCC analyzer to this point.
More details on this growing Assembly support for GCC's analyzer via this merge.
The GCC Static Analyzer was introduced in GCC 10, improved upon in GCC 11, and will be even better for next year's GCC 12.
