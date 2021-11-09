GCC 12 Lands Support For -march=armv9-a
Written by Michael Larabel in Arm on 9 November 2021 at 06:50 AM EST. Add A Comment
ARM --
As of this morning the GCC 12 compiler has landed support for -march=armv9-a for targeting the forthcoming Armv9-A ISA.

After announcing ARMv9 earlier this year and the likes of the Cortex-X2, the open-source code compilers has been preparing for this evolutionary advancement over ARMv8.

LLVM/Clang has been working on Armv9-A enablement and the GNU toolchain from Binutils to the GNU Compiler Collection have also been preparing their new code. As of today GCC 12 hit the stage of being able to target -march=armv9-a as of this commit. Using "-march=armv9-a" is used for targeting the ARMv9-A ISA and enabling the new instructions available. Tuning is currently based on the existing ARMv8 Cortex-A53. This is an important step for supporting the next-gen Arm architecture.

GCC 12.1 as the first stable GCC 12 release should be out in Q2'2022. Feature development is beginning to wind down on GCC 12 to focus on bug fixing but given the risk of regression is low it's still possible we'll see more ARMv9 feature work land before next year's release.
Add A Comment
Related News
Linux 5.16 Arm SoC Changes Bring-Up The Snapdragon 690, Other Hardware
"Ampere-1" GCC Patch Posted For Ampere's Upcoming AArch64 Core Design
Arm Begins Adding Armv9 Support To The GNU Compiler Toolchain
Ampere Altra Max 128-Core CPU Is Priced Lower Than Flagship Xeon, EPYC CPUs
NVIDIA Jetson TX2 NX + Other ARM Platforms Now Supported By Linux 5.15
Arm Posts New GCC Compiler Patches Due To New Vulnerability Affecting ARMv8-M TrustZone
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
System76 Reportedly Developing Their Own Rust-Written Desktop, Not Based On GNOME
It's Been 9 Years Since Valve Rolled Out The Steam Linux Beta
The 15 Most Interesting Linux 5.15 Kernel Features From NTFS3 To KSMBD & DAMON
Facebook's BOLT Nearing Mainline LLVM For Optimizing Binaries
XWayland Lands Another Performance Fix
LXQt 1.0 Released For Lightweight Qt5 Desktop
More Linux Performance Benchmark Data For Alder Lake, Comparison Data Points
Microsoft Adds Linux Support To Endpoint Manager