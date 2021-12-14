ARMv8.8-A Support With New MOPS Instructions Ready For GCC 12

The latest GCC Git activity for next year's GCC 12 compiler is adding of ARMv8.8-A support.
The last patch has reached GCC 12 for enabling "armv8.8-a" targeting support for this leading open-source code compiler. It goes along with Armv9-A support and other Arm additions already present in the GCC 12 code-base.
The notable addition to ARMv8.8-A is the "MOPS" addition. MOPS extensions are new instructions for accelerated memcpy, memset, and memmove functionality. The MOPS functionality is by default with ARMv8.8-A while earlier Armv8 versions may see the support and then manually enabled for GCC 12 with the +mops argument.
GCC 12.1 as the first stable GCC 12 compiler release should be out in March~April. GCC 12 development has moved onto bug fixing but there still is the occasional additions such as this ARMv8.8-A support where it doesn't risk regressing the compiler.
2 Comments