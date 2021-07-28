GCC 11.2 Compiler Released With 95+ Bug Fixes
Written by Michael Larabel in GNU on 28 July 2021 at 05:02 AM EDT.
GCC 11.2 is now available as the latest stable version of the GNU Compiler Collection.

Coming three months after GCC 11.1 as what was the first stable version of GCC 11, GCC 11.2 was released this morning as a standard point release.

GCC 11.2 contains over 95 known bug fixes but that's about it for this release. There are various bug fixes back-ported while all new feature work is reserved for GCC 12 that remains in development on the main GCC Git branch with an aim of releasing early next year.

The very brief GCC 11.2 release announcement can be read on the project's mailing list.
