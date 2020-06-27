GCC 11 Now Defaults To C++17 Dialect By Default

Following the proposal at the end of last year over GCC 11 aiming to default to C++17 for its C++ front-end, that change is now in place for GNU Compiler Collection 11.
When not specifying any alternative C++ standard, the default revision has been C++14. But with GCC's C++17 support being mature now for over a year, with the GCC 11 release due out next year it will assume C++17 by default.
As of Friday, the change is in place for using C++17 as the default dialect. That commit conveniently outlines some of the language benefits in moving to C++17 by default. Those on GCC9/GCC10 can use -std=gnu++17 for seeing the same affect as well.
GCC has already been ironing out its C++2A/C++20 support but that would be too soon for the default change-over to happen yet.
