GCC 11 Adds CPU Detection For Newer Intel Families
18 May 2020
Adding to the early changes accumulating for the GCC 11 development cycle is automatic CPU detection support for newer families of Intel CPUs.

The updated Intel processor detection merged today in GCC 11/Git is for Airmont, Tremont, Comet Lake, Ice Lake, and Tiger Lake families.

The detection is relying upon the exposed CPU part number to in cases like -march=native enable the appropriate core target for optimized code generation. This includes the family values of Skylake and then Tremont as well as icelake-client, icelake-server, and tigerlake targets.

These Intel targets have already been supported by the GCC compiler including for the recent GCC 10 compiler release when specifying them explicitly while today's change is about being able to automatically detect these newer Intel CPU families. Given its simplicity and the information already being known for months, too bad this detection patch didn't make it out in time for GCC 10.1.
