GCC 11 Lands Support For Intel AVX-VNNI
Written by Michael Larabel in GNU on 11 November 2020 at 06:30 AM EST. Add A Comment
GNU --
GCC 11 feature development is ending very shortly but landing in time are the patches last month for adding AVX-VNNI support.

AVX-VNNI is the equivalent to AVX512-VNNI with VEX encoding for Vector Neural Network Instructions outside the AVX-512 context. LLVM Clang 12 added AVX-VNNI support at the end of October while now the GNU Compiler Collection support has been merged in time for GCC 11.

AVX-VNNI is expected to first appear on Intel Alder Lake processors next year along with Intel Xeon "Sapphire Rapids" too. The AVX-VNNI support was merged this morning.

Besides AVX Vector Neural Network Instructions, the rest of the Alder Lake and Sapphire Rapids support appears to be in good shape for GCC 11 and LLVM Clang 12 -- both of which compilers should debut as stable in March~April, months ahead before these next-gen Intel processors hitting the market.
