GCC 10.2 Compiler Released With Nearly 100 Bug Fixes
Written by Michael Larabel in GNU on 23 July 2020 at 06:35 AM EDT. 5 Comments
Version 10.2 of the GNU Compiler Collection (GCC) is now available.

GCC 10.2 serves as the first stable point release to the GCC 10 compiler as this year's stable feature series.

GCC 10.2 back-ported 94 bug fixes to the release compared to GCC 10.1 as the inaugural stable release of the series. But that's about it is just under 100 bug fixes -- all feature work continues to be focused on GCC 11 for its stable debut around Q2'2021.

The brief GCC 10.2 release announcement by SUSE's Richard Biener can be read on the GCC mailing list.
