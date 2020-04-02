GCC 10 Release Candidate Likely Hitting In The Next Few Weeks
2 April 2020
The month of April usually sees the new annual GNU Compiler Collection (GCC) feature releases and for GCC 10 in the form of GCC 10.1 as the first stable release in the series does stand chances of releasing this month.

SUSE's Richard Biener provided the latest GCC 10 status report on Wednesday. He notes there still are 21 bugs to fix (or demote to a lower priority regression) before they hit the milestone of no "P1" regressions.

But Biener hopes that the milestone of clearing out the P1 highest priority regressions can be achieved in the next few weeks so ideally seeing a release candidate in two or three weeks. From there it's usually at least a week before seeing the actual stable release but can vary depending upon any lingering issues.

The status report puts GCC 10 currently at 21 P1 regressions (the highest priority bugs), 222 regressions of P2 status, 15 P3 regressions, 178 P4 regressions, and 23 for P5.
