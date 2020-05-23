GCC 10.1 Compiler Optimization Benchmarks
Written by Michael Larabel in GNU on 23 May 2020 at 07:00 AM EDT. 3 Comments
GNU --
With the recently minted GCC 10 compiler there was a request to see some fresh benchmarks at different compiler optimization levels and flags like LTO.

For those wondering about the general impact of the different compiler optimization levels and likes of LTO, here are some quick benchmarks I whipped up for your weekend analysis. Tests were done on an Intel Core i9 10980XE with different optimization CFLAGS/CXXFLAGS off an Intel Core i9 10980XE workstation running Ubuntu Linux.

For the most part, the numbers are what one would expect:





Those wanting to go through all the numbers on more C/C++ benchmarks, see this OpenBenchmarking.org result file for all of the data. Some GCC 10.1 PGO benchmarks coming up soon as well.
3 Comments
Related News
GCC 11 Picks Up A New Option For Large Source Files
GCC 11 Proposal Would Default To C++17 Level Features
GCC 11 Enables Co-Routines Support In C++20 Mode
GCC 10 Compiler Released With Radeon OpenMP/OpenACC Offload, Intel Tigerlake/Cooperlake
MediaGoblin 0.10 Released With Video Subtitles Support, Other Small Improvements
GNU C Library Adds Detection Support For Zhaoxin CPUs
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Deleting A Few Lines Of Code Can Yield "Significant" Power Savings On Some Linux Systems
Microsoft President Brad Smith Acknowledges They Were Previously Wrong On Open-Source
Microsoft Announces Direct3D 12 For Linux / WSL2
AMD Rethinks Decision And Will Open-Source Most Of Radeon Rays 4.0
LibreOffice 7.0 Alpha 1 Released With Its Skia + Vulkan Rendering
Mainlining The Microsoft DirectX Kernel Driver For Linux Will Be An Uphill Battle
100+ Linux Benchmarks Between The AMD Ryzen 7 4700U vs. Intel Core i7 1065G7
Microsoft Is Writing Its Own Wayland Compositor As Part Of WSL2 GUI Efforts