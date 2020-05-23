With the recently minted GCC 10 compiler there was a request to see some fresh benchmarks at different compiler optimization levels and flags like LTO.
For those wondering about the general impact of the different compiler optimization levels and likes of LTO, here are some quick benchmarks I whipped up for your weekend analysis. Tests were done on an Intel Core i9 10980XE with different optimization CFLAGS/CXXFLAGS off an Intel Core i9 10980XE workstation running Ubuntu Linux.
For the most part, the numbers are what one would expect:
Those wanting to go through all the numbers on more C/C++ benchmarks, see this OpenBenchmarking.org result file for all of the data. Some GCC 10.1 PGO benchmarks coming up soon as well.
3 Comments