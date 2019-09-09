GCC 10 Lands The eBPF Port For Targeting The Linux In-Kernel VM

Up to now the LLVM compiler stack has been used when wanting to target the Linux's eBPF in-kernel virtual machine while now the port for the GNU Compiler Collection has been deemed in good enough shape and merged.
Oracle developers can be thanked this time as it's their crew that nursed the GCC eBPF port into shape.
The GCC eBPF port is roughly equivalent to the capabilities of targeting eBPF from LLVM/Clang. There are some missing bits of functionality but they plan to get to that with time.
As part of the GNU toolchain, there is also eBPF support that already landed upstream. More details via this commit. GCC 10 will be released in the form of GCC 10.1 in Q2'2020.
Oracle has been working on eBPF support as part of their DTrace for Linux improvements.
