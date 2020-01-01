GCC 10 Enters Its Fourth Stage Of Development, 20 Bugs Of Highest Priority

Following the long-awaited GCC transition from SVN to Git that took place this weekend, the GNU Compiler Collection is kicking off this week by transitioning to "stage four" development on the GCC 10 compiler.
This final stage of GCC development is focused solely on fixing regressions and documentation updates. No other changes will be permitted at this stage but a focus on just ensuring the documentation is ready for release and clearing out as many bugs as possible and aiming to zero out the highest priority bugs.
In announcing GCC 10.0 Stage 4, Richard Biener of SUSE noted that they are up to 20 bugs of P1 status (the highest priority), 196 bugs of P2, and 163 bugs of P3. There has been 43 new bugs logged since the last GCC 10 status report.
GCC developers will now work to address those bugs and if all goes like their usual annual release dance, GCC 10.1 as the first stable release should be ready to ship in March or April.
Stay tuned for more GCC 10 benchmarks and a feature overview shortly on Phoronix. A short time ago the GCC Git repository also officially opened for business after initially being read-only this weekend while the developers verified Reposurgeon's correct translating of all the SVN activity to Git -- all appeared to be successful on that front.
