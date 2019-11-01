GCC 10 Feature Development Is Over - Now The Focus Turns To Bug Fixing
GCC 10 has moved to its next stage of development that shifts away from feature work to instead general bug fixing with hopes of shipping the GNU Compiler Collection 10 release in the months ahead.

GCC 10 release manager Richard Biener of SUSE announced this Monday morning that "stage three" development phase.

As we enter GCC 10 Stage 3 development, there are current six P1 regressions (issues of the highest priority that do block releases), 201 P2 regressions, 129 P3 regressions, 151 P4 regressions, and 23 P5 regressions.

GCC's official documentation describes stage three as "During this two-month period, the only (non-documentation) changes that may be made are changes that fix bugs or new ports which do not require changes to other parts of the compiler. New functionality may not be introduced during this period." Following that period is stage four where only regressions are tackled rather than general bug fixes too.

If all goes well, GCC 10.1 will be the first stable release of GCC 10 and should be out in March or April of 2020.
