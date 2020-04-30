The GNU Compiler Collection 10 stable release (GCC 10.1) is on track for releasing in early May.
Today the milestone was achieved of having no more P1 regressions (code regressions of the highest priority) and thus the GCC developers were able to branch GCC-10 from Git master. GCC 10.1-RC1 will now be out in the coming hours as the first test release ahead of this annual stable release.
If all goes well in the release candidate testing, the GNU toolchain folks are looking at releasing GCC 10.1 towards the end of next week or shortly thereafter. Still before then will be GCC 10.1-RC2 next week too.
The GCC 10 status report shows that side from no more P1 regressions, 14 P2 regressions were eliminated dropping its total to 208 while for P3 regressions it dropped by one to fourteen. Of the lower class P4 and P5 regressions there are 194.
With GCC 10 now branched, GCC 11 is open on main. GCC 11 will be the next feature release due out around this time in 2021.
7 Comments