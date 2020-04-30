GCC 10 Has Been Branched, GCC 10.1 Stable Looking To Release In Early May
Written by Michael Larabel in GNU on 30 April 2020 at 02:46 PM EDT. 7 Comments
GNU --
The GNU Compiler Collection 10 stable release (GCC 10.1) is on track for releasing in early May.

Today the milestone was achieved of having no more P1 regressions (code regressions of the highest priority) and thus the GCC developers were able to branch GCC-10 from Git master. GCC 10.1-RC1 will now be out in the coming hours as the first test release ahead of this annual stable release.

If all goes well in the release candidate testing, the GNU toolchain folks are looking at releasing GCC 10.1 towards the end of next week or shortly thereafter. Still before then will be GCC 10.1-RC2 next week too.

The GCC 10 status report shows that side from no more P1 regressions, 14 P2 regressions were eliminated dropping its total to 208 while for P3 regressions it dropped by one to fourteen. Of the lower class P4 and P5 regressions there are 194.

With GCC 10 now branched, GCC 11 is open on main. GCC 11 will be the next feature release due out around this time in 2021.
7 Comments
Related News
Marvell ThunderX3 Machine Model Pending For The GCC Compiler
GNU Shepherd 0.8 Released As An Alternative To Systemd
GCC's libstdc++ Continues Landing C++20 Changes Around The Spaceship Operator
GNU Guix 1.1 Released With PulseAudio & Other Services, 3k+ New Packages
GNUstep Sees New 2020 Releases For This Apple Cocoa/OpenStep Re-Implementation
GNU MediaGoblin Announces They Are Still Alive
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Showing Your Support During COVID-19
Many AMD Radeon Graphics Driver Improvements Sent In For Linux 5.8
FreeBSD's Network Bridge Code Scores A 500% Performance Improvement
Ubuntu 20.04 LTS Now Available For Download
LXQt 0.15 Released As First Big Update To This Lightweight Qt Desktop In A Year
Lenovo To Begin Shipping ThinkPad Laptops With Fedora Pre-Installed
Mozilla Releases DeepSpeech 0.7 As Their Great Speech-To-Text Engine
LibreOffice 7.0 Finally Retiring Its Adobe Flash Export Support