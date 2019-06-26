GCC 10 Lands Support For Intel Tiger Lake's AVX-512 VP2INTERSECT
Written by Michael Larabel in GNU on 26 June 2019 at 07:15 AM EDT. Add A Comment
GNU --
Similar to the recent LLVM compiler work, the in-development GCC 10 compiler also now has support for the AVX-512 VP2INTERSECT instructions being introduced on Intel Tiger Lake CPUs.

VP2INTERSECT was disclosed in May's architecture programming reference manual from Intel. This new AVX-512 addition is for computing an intersection between DWORDS/QUADWORDS to a pair of mask registers. Tiger Lake where this support will debut is Intel's Icelake successor with Willow Cove core.

There's more still due to Tiger Lake compiler support/optimizations, but now at least VP2INTERSECTD and VP2INTERSECTQ is there to match the LLVM commits from a few weeks ago.
Add A Comment
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related GNU News
The Effort To Parallelize GCC With Threads Is Starting To Take Shape
New "-O1g" Optimization Level Proposed For The GCC Compiler
GCC Is Looking At Zstd For Compressing Its LTO Data
GCC 10 Lands Support For Targeting TI's 32-bit PRU Processor
New "Ranger" Infrastructure On Tap For The GCC 10 Compiler
Arch Linux Drops GCC 9 From Testing Due To BCache Corruption Bug
Popular News This Week
Valve Will Not Be Officially Supporting Ubuntu 19.10+
Wine Developers Appear Quite Apprehensive About Ubuntu's Plans To Drop 32-Bit Support
Canonical Developer Tries Running GOG Games On 64-Bit-Only Ubuntu 19.10 Setup
The Latest Linux Kernel Appears To Be Causing Connectivity Issues For Steam
Clear Linux Gets Questions Over Steam Integration, Other Plans For This High-Perf Distro
VKHR - An AMD-Backed Open-Source Hair Renderer In Vulkan