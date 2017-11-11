G-Homa WiFi Smart Meter ETH+XMR Mining Power Efficiency

German Phoronix reader Thomas Frech is back with another guest post on the topic of ETH/XMR mining under Linux. This time around he's sharing some power efficiency numbers using a new G-Homa WiFi smart meter. See his past articles in this series here G-Homa WiFi Power Meter is my new Android smartphone-based power meter. To collect statistical data on my mining project with Ethereum (ETH) and Monero (XMR) was a 24 hour test run.Our electric power contract is at 0.28€ per kWh. And with a full 24hours test run with the G-Homa wifi-smart-meter we get this result: our total power costs per month would be 43kWh * 0.28 * 30 days = 361,2€.

Our combined income of Monero+Ethereum is:0,031XMR*102€*30 = 94,86€0,88379ETH*280€ = 247,46€Total: 341€ per monthWe produce 63% of our power needs as a plus from our heat and power plant system this means 0,37*341€=126,17€. That 126€ is our profit per month for a 1900X+1920X CPU and 6 AMD VEGA-64 combined systems.

The maximum power bill contract without a power plant and battery system should not be higher than 0,264€ per kWh. You pay money for mining if you do not have a power plant and no cheaper contract. And in Germany this is lower than the lowest power contract normal people can get for home use. But I know small business with commercial power contacts who only pay 0.15€ per kWh.

G-Homa WiFi smart plug/meter is really a nice tool to get the relevant statistical data for my mining business.This all teaches us that mining is a combined business. You need a wind/solar/gas power plant and a battery system to buffer the produced energy to use it later. You also need a cheap power bill contract means a commercial power contract.