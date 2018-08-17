The Next Challenge For Fwupd / LVFS Is Supporting NVMe SSD Firmware Updates
Written by Michael Larabel in Hardware on 20 August 2018 at 03:25 PM EDT. Add A Comment
With UEFI BIOS updating now working well with the Fwupd firmware updating utility and Linux Vendor Firmware Service (LVFS) for distributing these UEFI update capsules, Richard Hughes at Red Hat is next focusing on NVMe solid-state drives for being able to ship firmware updates under Linux.

Hughes is in the early stages at looking to support NVMe firmware updates via LVFS/fwupd. Currently he is hoping for Linux users with NVMe drives to send in the id-ctrl identification data on your drives to him. This data will be useful so he knows what drives/models are most popular but also for how the firmware revision string is advertised across drives and vendors.


Those wishing to share your NVMe firmware identification data with him can find the upload details and more via Richard's blog.
