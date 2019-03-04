Fwupd+LVFS Begins Eyeing The Enterprise For Easier Linux Firmware Updates

Now that the Linux Vendor Firmware Service (LVFS) and Fwupd updating mechanism for firmware/BIOS updates is supported by all major vendors and has already served up more than five million firmware files, their newest focus is on easing the roll-out of firmware updates in enterprise settings.
Richard Hughes of Red Hat who continues spearheading work on LVFS/Fwupd is now brainstorming ways to make it easier to deploy firmware updates in enterprise/corporate settings, monitoring installed firmware versions on clients, and related parameters. Hughes has begun working on ways to allow reporting of firmware information to an internal web service, the necessary control knobs for managing firmware roll-outs across hundreds or thousands of systems, and related needs.
There isn't a new software offering to announce today, but Hughes is looking for feedback and design requirements for such enterprise capabilities around Fwupd and ultimately LVFS. Those interested can learn more via Richard's blog.
