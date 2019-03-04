Fwupd+LVFS Begins Eyeing The Enterprise For Easier Linux Firmware Updates
Written by Michael Larabel in Hardware on 5 March 2019 at 03:40 AM EST. Add A Comment
HARDWARE --
Now that the Linux Vendor Firmware Service (LVFS) and Fwupd updating mechanism for firmware/BIOS updates is supported by all major vendors and has already served up more than five million firmware files, their newest focus is on easing the roll-out of firmware updates in enterprise settings.

Richard Hughes of Red Hat who continues spearheading work on LVFS/Fwupd is now brainstorming ways to make it easier to deploy firmware updates in enterprise/corporate settings, monitoring installed firmware versions on clients, and related parameters. Hughes has begun working on ways to allow reporting of firmware information to an internal web service, the necessary control knobs for managing firmware roll-outs across hundreds or thousands of systems, and related needs.

There isn't a new software offering to announce today, but Hughes is looking for feedback and design requirements for such enterprise capabilities around Fwupd and ultimately LVFS. Those interested can learn more via Richard's blog.
Add A Comment
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Hardware News
Linux 5.1 Networking Changes See Intel 22260 WiFi Support
Additional MIPS Release 6 Changes Heading Into Linux 5.1
System76 To Explore Offering High-End ARM Linux Laptops / Desktops
Habana Labs Posts Initial Thunk Library To Go With Their New Linux Kernel Driver
Linux 5.1 Should Sound Great... Well, At Least Work With More Audio Hardware
Linux Fix For Issue That Prevented Some MacBook Pros From Booting On Recent Kernels
Popular News This Week
ReactOS 0.4.11 "Open-Source Windows" Available With Big Kernel Improvements
ASUS ZenScreen MB16AC USB-C Display Is Working Much Better With Modern Linux Distros
GNOME 3.32 Lands Long-Awaited Fractional Scaling Support
D9VK Forming As Direct3D 9 Over Vulkan Based On DXVK
Looking At Why Linux 5.0 Is Running Slower For Apache & PostgreSQL On Some Systems
X.Org "Katamari" Releases Are Officially Dead