Fwupd Gaining Support For Synaptics/Conexant CX Audio Firmware Updating

Fwupd is gaining the ability to update firmware on Synaptics/Conexant CX audio devices commonly used by laptops.
Fwupd/LVFS lead developer Richard Hughes has been working on adding support for CX audio device support following Synaptics providing him with a code drop for demonstrating the support.
Hughes reworked the 22k lines of standalone C++ code for CX firmware updating into a just over one thousand lines of code Fwupd plug-in while making it easily extensible for future hardware.
Hughes hinted in the announcement that this CX audio firmware updating support is being worked on for an unrevealed OEM vendor. So far the plug-in code points to a few ThinkPad docks.
