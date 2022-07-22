Fwupd 1.8.3 Released With Support For More Startech & Elan Devices

Written by Michael Larabel in LVFS on 22 July 2022 at 06:17 AM EDT. Add A Comment
LVFS --
Just shy of two weeks since fwupd 1.8.2 was released with supporting more hardware for system and peripheral firmware updating under Linux, Fwupd 1.8.3 has now arrived as the newest version.

Fwupd 1.8.3 is primarily centered on bug-fixes but does also have some minor additions as well as supporting a few more devices.

Fwupd 1.8.3 adds resolution flags to each security attribute failures for the user, supports loading in emulated host profiles for debugging, supports checking now if Intel TME is disabled by the firmware/platform, and waiting for the system to acquiesce after performing each update. The fixes in fwupd 1.8.3 range from crashes when updating the Logitech Bolt to critical warnings to other problems now resolved.

Fwupd 1.8.3 expands hardware support to include more Startech devices as well as additional Elan fingerprint readers.

Fwupd 1.8.3 sources for Linux builds as well as Windows binaries can be found via GitHub.


fwupd.org


The growing list of supported devices by Fwupd and the Linux Vendor Firmware Service can be found on fwupd.org.
Add A Comment
Related News
Fwupd 1.8.2 Released - Supports More Corsair, PixArt, SteelSeries, System76 Hardware
Fwupd 1.7.8 To Further Improve Firmware Updating On Linux
LVFS Has Served More Than 52 Million Firmware Files To Linux Users
Fwupd 1.8.1 Released With Firmware Updating For More HP, Corsair, PixArt, Lenovo Devices
Fwupd 1.8 Released With New Capabilities, Expanded Hardware Support
LVFS Launches "Fwupd Friendly Firmware" To Encourage OEMs/ODMs To Use Compatible ICs
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Fedora 37 Hopes To Have A Preview Of The New Web-Based Install UI
Xfce's Xfwm4 Sees Wayland Port With Wlroots
Google Engineers Lift The Lid On Carbon - A Hopeful Successor To C++
The Current Retbleed Performance Costs With An AMD Ryzen 7 4800U
An Ubuntu 22.04 LTS Fix Is Coming For A Very Annoying & Serious APT Problem
DXVK 1.10.2 Released With Many Game Fixes, Performance Optimizations
Oh GuC: Intel ADL-P Graphics On Linux 5.19 Will Break Unless You Also Upgrade Firmware
Igalia Working Towards Faster 2D Rendering For Older Raspberry Pi Boards