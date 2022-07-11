Fwupd 1.8.2 Released - Supports More Corsair, PixArt, SteelSeries, System76 Hardware

LVFS/fwupd lead developer Richard Hughes at Red Hat has released Fwupd 1.8.2 as the newest version of this open-source solution for handling firmware updates under Linux and other platforms.With Fwupd 1.8.2 there is speed-ups to the Fwupd daemon start time thanks to adding start-up profiling support for figuring out the expensive code paths at start so they can be better tuned. Fwupd 1.8.2 also adds support for OptionROM / CPD / FPT firmware formats for handling of future hardware, as another exciting change.The Fwupd 1.8.2 release also adds the HostVendor to Fwupd's D-Bus interface, better dealing with out-of-tree plug-ins, and optionally building the quirk files into the daemon binary in order to reduce the installed package size. Plus there are many bug fixes to find with Fwupd 1.8.2.



Fwupd supports a lot of hardware already and each new release broadens the scope, but there still is more work to go in getting more OEMs/ODMs to support Fwupd for consumer devices to bolster convenient firmware updating under Linux.

Corsair HARPOON RGB Wireless mouse

U-Boot devices writing simple FIT images

Genesys M27fd AIM101

More PixArt wireless devices

More Steelseries HID, Sonic and Fizz devices

System76 launch_2