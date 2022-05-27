Fwupd 1.8.1 Released With Firmware Updating For More HP, Corsair, PixArt, Lenovo Devices

With Fwupd 1.8.1 there is archive writing support for devices with composite firmware, support to read device composite firmware within the fwupdtool, exporting of system and device battery levels to the D-Bus interface, error logging improvements, and more.
Bug fixes in Fwupd 1.8.1 range from avoiding the word "dongle" to describe USB receiver hardware to fixing fwupdtool to allow dumping Flashrom firmware. Fwupd also now uses the native certificate store running on Windows and other Windows improvements.
Look what @superm1_mario has been up to! #fwupd pic.twitter.com/iP6E1xXpk2— Richard Hughes (@hughsient) May 25, 2022
In related news, Fwupd on Windows continues to be improved upon.
The Lenovo ThinkPad Universal USB-C Dock is among the products with newly-added support in Fwupd.
Fwupd 1.8.1 also expands the supported device list with newly-supported products including the:
- Corsair KATAR PRO XT / SABRE PRO / KATAR PRO Wireless
- HP Thunderbolt Dock G4
- Lenovo ThinkPad Universal USB-C Dock
- More PixArt wireless devices
- More SunplusIT USB cameras
- Some UFS devices
- SteelSeries Aerox 3 Wireless / Rival 3 Wireless
More details on Fwupd 1.8.1 via GitHub.