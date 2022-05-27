Fwupd 1.8.1 Released With Firmware Updating For More HP, Corsair, PixArt, Lenovo Devices

Ads are what have allowed this site to be maintained for the past 16 years.

Mario Limonciello just released a new version of fwupd, the open-source firmware updating utility that integrates with the Linux Vendor Firmware Service (LVFS) for making it easy to update system firmware/BIOS on Linux as well as firmware for various peripheral devices.With Fwupd 1.8.1 there is archive writing support for devices with composite firmware, support to read device composite firmware within the fwupdtool, exporting of system and device battery levels to the D-Bus interface, error logging improvements, and more.Bug fixes in Fwupd 1.8.1 range from avoiding the word "dongle" to describe USB receiver hardware to fixing fwupdtool to allow dumping Flashrom firmware. Fwupd also now uses the native certificate store running on Windows and other Windows improvements.In related news, Fwupd on Windows continues to be improved upon.



The Lenovo ThinkPad Universal USB-C Dock is among the products with newly-added support in Fwupd.