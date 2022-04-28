Fwupd 1.8 Released With New Capabilities, Expanded Hardware Support
Written by Michael Larabel in LVFS on 28 April 2022 at 11:32 AM EDT.
In addition to "Fwupd Friendly Firmware" getting off the ground, this week also marks Fwupd 1.8 as the newest version of this open-source solution paired with the Linux Vendor Firmware Service (LVFS) for easy system and component firmware updating on Linux and other platforms.

Fwupd 1.8 adds new HSI attributes for the AMD PSP and other system protections, initial SBoM support, support for restarting BMCs after installing BMC updates, and a wide variety of bug fixes.

New hardware support with Fwupd 1.8 includes:
CH341A SPI programmer
Corsair Sabre RGB PRO and Slipstream USB receiver
Genesys GL3521 and GL3590 hubs
Google Servo Dock
Logitech M550, M650 and K650
More ELAN fingerprint readers
More integrated Wacom panels
More NovaCustom machines
More StaLabs StarLite machines
More Tuxedo laptops
Quectel EM05
FlatFrog devices
System76 launch_lite_1

Downloads and more details on Fwupd 1.8 via GitHub.
