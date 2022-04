Fwupd 1.8 Released With New Capabilities, Expanded Hardware Support

CH341A SPI programmer

Corsair Sabre RGB PRO and Slipstream USB receiver

Genesys GL3521 and GL3590 hubs

Google Servo Dock

Logitech M550, M650 and K650

More ELAN fingerprint readers

More integrated Wacom panels

More NovaCustom machines

More StaLabs StarLite machines

More Tuxedo laptops

Quectel EM05

FlatFrog devices

System76 launch_lite_1

In addition to "Fwupd Friendly Firmware" getting off the ground , this week also marks Fwupd 1.8 as the newest version of this open-source solution paired with the Linux Vendor Firmware Service (LVFS) for easy system and component firmware updating on Linux and other platforms.Fwupd 1.8 adds new HSI attributes for the AMD PSP and other system protections, initial SBoM support, support for restarting BMCs after installing BMC updates, and a wide variety of bug fixes.New hardware support with Fwupd 1.8 includes:Downloads and more details on Fwupd 1.8 via GitHub