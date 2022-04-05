Fwupd 1.7.7 Released For Firmware Updating More Logitech Devices On Linux
Fwupd 1.7.7 is out this morning as the newest version of this open-source firmware updating solution that pairs with the Linux Vendor Firmware Service (LVFS) for allowing robust BIOS/firmware updating under Linux.

Fwupd 1.7.7 is the newest release for this leading Linux firmware updating solution with support for additional peripherals as well as various fixes and other improvements. The main Fwupd 1.7.7 highlights include:

- Logitech firmware updating support for the M550 and M650 mice and the K650 keyboard.

- Support for additional Elan fingerprint readers.

- Support for more Wacom panels found on Lenovo laptops.

- Support for additional Star Labs StarLite laptop models.

- New CCGX trigger code for supporting future Infineon (nee Cypress) USB-C controllers.

- Support for overriding the detected machine type.

- A build fix for FWUPD on macOS.


Logitech's M650 is one of the newly supported devices by FWUPD 1.7.7.


Downloads and more details on Fwupd 1.7.7 via GitHub.
