Fwupd 1.7.3 Released With Support For Nordic Semi nRF Secure Hardware
Written by Michael Larabel in LVFS on 13 December 2021 at 08:42 AM EST. Add A Comment
LVFS --
Fwupd 1.7.3 is out today as the newest version of this open-source software that integrates with the Linux Vendor Firmware Service (LVFS) for offering streamlined system and device firmware updates under Linux.

The early Christmas gift of Fwupd 1.7.3 offers various fixes as well as initial support for Nordic Semiconductor's nRF Secure devices. Fwupd landed the nordic-hid plug-in last week for performing device updates when connected via USB or Bluetooth Low Energy. The current plug-in works with Nordic firmware images compatible with the nRF Secure immutable bootloader.


Testing was performed with Nordic's nRF52840 DK.


Fwupd 1.7.3 also now treats UPower and Powerd as optional, the sync-bkc sub-command is introduced for ensuring a known set of firmware versions, and a variety of other bug fixes and improvements. The full Fwupd 1.7.3 change-log can be found at GitHub.

Also out today is Fwupd 1.6.5 and Fwupd 1.5.13 that back-ports fixes to those older series plus adds support for the Dell Atomic Dock.
Add A Comment
Related News
Linux Vendor Firmware Service Serves Up 40 Millionth Download
FWUPD Linux Firmware Updater Prepares "Best Known Configuration" Feature
FWUPD 1.7.2 Released With Fixes, Faster & Smaller Daemon
FWUPD 1.7.1 Adds Support For Firmware Updates On More Devices
FWUPD 1.7 Released With Supporting More Hardware For Firmware Updates On Linux
LVFS Serves Up 2+ Million Firmware Downloads In The Past Month
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
The Sad State Of Web Browser Support Currently Within Debian
Fedora 36 Planning To Run Wayland By Default With NVIDIA's Proprietary Driver
Updated Rust Code For Linux Kernel Patches Posted
Radeon Linux Driver Has A Huge Optimization Two Decades Later For ATI R300~R500 GPUs
LLVM Clang 14 Lands An "Amazing" Performance Optimization
Ubuntu Rethinking Its Initramfs Compression Strategy
Firefox 95 Ready With RLBox Sandboxing Across All Platforms
systemd 250 Is Coming For Christmas With A Boat Load Of New Features