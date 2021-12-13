Fwupd 1.7.3 Released With Support For Nordic Semi nRF Secure Hardware

Fwupd 1.7.3 is out today as the newest version of this open-source software that integrates with the Linux Vendor Firmware Service (LVFS) for offering streamlined system and device firmware updates under Linux.
The early Christmas gift of Fwupd 1.7.3 offers various fixes as well as initial support for Nordic Semiconductor's nRF Secure devices. Fwupd landed the nordic-hid plug-in last week for performing device updates when connected via USB or Bluetooth Low Energy. The current plug-in works with Nordic firmware images compatible with the nRF Secure immutable bootloader.
Testing was performed with Nordic's nRF52840 DK.
Fwupd 1.7.3 also now treats UPower and Powerd as optional, the sync-bkc sub-command is introduced for ensuring a known set of firmware versions, and a variety of other bug fixes and improvements. The full Fwupd 1.7.3 change-log can be found at GitHub.
Also out today is Fwupd 1.6.5 and Fwupd 1.5.13 that back-ports fixes to those older series plus adds support for the Dell Atomic Dock.
