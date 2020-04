Fwupd 1.4 is available today as the latest major update to this open-source, Linux-focused firmware updating solution that ties into the Linux Vendor Firmware Service (LVFS).Fwupd 1.4 brings with it many improvements including:- The new fwupdtool firmware-convert sub-command for converting a firmware file between types.- A new Fwupd plug-in for handling CPU microcode updating.- A new Fwupd plug-in for handling Cypress CCGX hardware.- A new plug-in for EP963x hardware.- The Fwupd tool now supports a reinstall sub-command.- Dependent upon the new Jcat project - Many bug fixes.More details on the big Fwupd 1.4 firmware updating feature release via the Fwupd mailing list