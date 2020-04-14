Fwupd 1.4 Released With Many Improvements For Open-Source Firmware Updating
Written by Michael Larabel in Hardware on 14 April 2020 at 06:14 AM EDT. Add A Comment
HARDWARE --
Fwupd 1.4 is available today as the latest major update to this open-source, Linux-focused firmware updating solution that ties into the Linux Vendor Firmware Service (LVFS).

Fwupd 1.4 brings with it many improvements including:

- The new fwupdtool firmware-convert sub-command for converting a firmware file between types.

- A new Fwupd plug-in for handling CPU microcode updating.

- A new Fwupd plug-in for handling Cypress CCGX hardware.

- A new plug-in for EP963x hardware.

- The Fwupd tool now supports a reinstall sub-command.

- Dependent upon the new Jcat project.

- Many bug fixes.

More details on the big Fwupd 1.4 firmware updating feature release via the Fwupd mailing list.
Add A Comment
Related News
Linux 5.8 To Add Auto-Detection For Using SoundWire On Newer Intel Platforms
System76 Lemur Pro Laptop Offers 14 Hour Battery Life, Coreboot Firmware For $1099+
C-SKY Architecture Gets Fix For Its Own Speculative Execution Bug In Linux 5.7
Loongson Improvements Land In Linux 5.7 To Improve The Chinese MIPS CPUs
PCI Changes For Linux 5.7 Bring Error Disconnect Recover, P2P DMA For Skylake-E
Linus Torvalds Questions The Not So Glorious Driver For That Funky Looking RGB Mouse
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
New Qt Releases Might Now Be Restricted To Paying Customers For 12 Months
More Open-Source Participants Are Backing A Possible Fork Of Qt
The Qt Company Provides A Brief Comment On Open-Source
LOOPFS File-System Proposed For Linux
System76 Lemur Pro Laptop Offers 14 Hour Battery Life, Coreboot Firmware For $1099+
Systemd-OOMD Continues Coming Together For Better Linux Out-Of-Memory Handling
Firefox 75 Released With Flatpak Support, Wayland Improvements
FAT File-System Driver For Linux Sees Patch To Run Multiple Times Faster