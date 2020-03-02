FuzzBench: Google Gets Into Fuzzer Benchmarking
Written by Michael Larabel in Google on 2 March 2020 at 01:25 PM EST.
Google's latest work on the code fuzzing front for improving code security is FuzzBench, a benchmark for fuzzers.

Google has made many contributions to code fuzzing and improving open-source security from continually fuzzing the Linux kernel to acquiring GraphicsFuzz to developing OSS-Fuzz. By Google's own numbers, they say they have found tens of thousands of bugs thanks to code fuzzers.

Google's newest work on the fuzzing front is FuzzBench as a means of benchmarking code fuzzers for quality. FuzzBench makes it easy to evaluate fuzzers and improve research in the area.

FuzzBench is an automated framework for evaluating fuzzers in a reproducible way. Adding fuzzer support to FuzzBench takes minimal new code and supports a wide range of test cases.

Those wanting to learn more about the open-source FuzzBench for improving fuzzing can be found via the Google Security blog.
