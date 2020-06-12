Futex2 Proposed In Latest Effort For Linux Kernel Optimization That Can Benefit Gamers
Written by Michael Larabel in Valve on 12 June 2020 at 03:25 PM EDT. 3 Comments
VALVE --
Last year Valve in cooperation with consulting firm Collabora published their work on extending the futex system call for more optimal thread pool synchronization with a means of waiting on any of several futexes. This kernel-level work paired with patched user-space for Wine/Proton allows better matching behavior on Windows. It's been months since hearing anything on Valve's futex effort while today a futex2 system call was published for discussion.

The futex patches posted last year could help with Linux gaming CPU utilization in the patched implementation leading to lower CPU utilization than an eventfd-based approach currently employed by Wine. This kernel improvement can mean lower CPU utilization and also avoids the possibility of exhausting available file descriptors.

While that original work was about extending futex, the new patches out today from Collabora are introducing a new futex2() system call.

Futex2 allows for waiting on any of several futexes and to better support other features moving forward instead of trying to fit them into the existing futex system call without breaking the interface. Among the possibilities are variable bit size futexes and NUMA optimizations.

The "request for comments" on the new futex2 patches can be found via this lore thread.

The work is obviously too late for seeing it come in Linux 5.8 but if the discussions go well perhaps we'll see the initial implementation in Linux 5.9 later this year.
3 Comments
Related News
Steam Play's Proton 5.0-9 Brings Fix For Games Requiring EA Origin Client
Proton 5.0-8 Release Candidate Brings Game Fixes, Performance Improvements
Steam Ironing Out Shader Pre-Caching For Helping Game Load Times, Stuttering
Half-Life: Alyx Update Adds Native Linux Support, Vulkan Rendering
Valve Updates Steam Survey Data For April With A Slight Linux Increase
Proton 5.0-7 Released With New Game Support, Updated VKD3D/DXVK
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
RdRand Performance As Bad As ~3% Original Speed With CrossTalk/SRBDS Mitigation
Google Engineer Uncovers Holes In Linux's Speculative Execution Mitigations
"CrossTalk" / SRBDS Is The Newest Side-Channel Vulnerability
Wine 5.10 Starts Work On A Unix Library For NTDLL, More WineD3D Vulkan
Fedora 33 Looking To Use Swap On zRAM By Default With systemd's zram-generator
EXT4 Gets A Nice Batch Of Fixes For Linux 5.8
GNU Linux-Libre 5.7 Released - Drops Intel iGPU Security Fix Over Arrays Of Numbers
NVIDIA 450 Linux Beta Driver Quietly Rolls Out With New PRIME Option, Other Improvements