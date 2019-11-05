FuryBSD Is A New Attempt At A Desktop Focused BSD

Joe Maloney of iXsystems has lifted the wraps on FuryBSD, a new desktop BSD focused on tight integration with FreeBSD. FuryBSD joins the likes of MidnightBSD and GhostBSD on providing a sane and easy-to-use desktop experience out-of-the-box along similar lines to the former PC-BSD (TrueOS).
FuryBSD is being done by a team separate from the former TrueOS desktop (PC-BSD) efforts and is focused on tight integration around upstream FreeBSD for low overhead and better compatibility.
The FuryBSD manifesto details the OS as a lightweight desktop distribution, initially to be tracking FreeBSD 12, provide good support for the likes of Firefox and other popular desktop software, and to have about a 1.2GB download size. Xfce is serving as their default desktop environment.
Items to be tackled soon include third-party graphics/wireless driver support, making the LiveCD experience more welcoming, out-of-the-box printer support, more default applications, good ZFS replication support, proper QA, and other features.
More details on this new desktop BSD at FuryBSD.org.
