FuryBSD Is A New Attempt At A Desktop Focused BSD
Written by Michael Larabel in BSD on 5 November 2019 at 08:00 PM EST. 10 Comments
BSD --
Joe Maloney of iXsystems has lifted the wraps on FuryBSD, a new desktop BSD focused on tight integration with FreeBSD. FuryBSD joins the likes of MidnightBSD and GhostBSD on providing a sane and easy-to-use desktop experience out-of-the-box along similar lines to the former PC-BSD (TrueOS).

FuryBSD is being done by a team separate from the former TrueOS desktop (PC-BSD) efforts and is focused on tight integration around upstream FreeBSD for low overhead and better compatibility.

The FuryBSD manifesto details the OS as a lightweight desktop distribution, initially to be tracking FreeBSD 12, provide good support for the likes of Firefox and other popular desktop software, and to have about a 1.2GB download size. Xfce is serving as their default desktop environment.

Items to be tackled soon include third-party graphics/wireless driver support, making the LiveCD experience more welcoming, out-of-the-box printer support, more default applications, good ZFS replication support, proper QA, and other features.

More details on this new desktop BSD at FuryBSD.org.
10 Comments
Related News
Netflix Is An Example Of A Great Open-Source Corporate Patron To FreeBSD
Netflix Optimized FreeBSD's Network Stack More Than Doubled AMD EPYC Performance
FreeBSD 12.1 Released With LLD Linker On i386 By Default, Now Shipping Libomp
MidnightBSD 1.2 Brings Package Updates, Security/Bug Fixes
FreeBSD Lands Important ZFS Performance Fix For Some Going From ~60MB/s To ~600MB/s
GhostBSD 19.10 Released With Installation / UEFI Improvements
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Netflix Optimized FreeBSD's Network Stack More Than Doubled AMD EPYC Performance
Ubuntu 19.10 Is The First Time We've Seen (X)Wayland Gaming Performance Match X.Org
Systemd Has A New Logo As Other Features Build Up For The Next Release
BMW Continues Making Great Progress With Linux
FreeBSD Lands Important ZFS Performance Fix For Some Going From ~60MB/s To ~600MB/s
Debian To Seek A General Resolution Over Their Init System Policy
Bootlin's Best Techniques For A Smaller Kernel + Faster Boot Times
Valve's Steam Survey Numbers For October Just Point To More Inaccuracies