FuryBSD 2020-Q3 Released For This Xfce/KDE FreeBSD Desktop Distribution

FuryBSD 2020-Q3 is out as the newest quarterly feature release to this BSD distribution built atop FreeBSD and focused on providing a pleasant desktop experience and one that can function as a LiveDVD for trying out the desktop BSD without installation.
With the 2020-Q3 release, the LiveDVD is now leveraging OpenZFS including its compression, reroot, and replication functionality, among other features. FuryBSD 2020-Q3 is based on upstream FreeBSD 12.1-RELEASE-p9, ships with the NVIDIA 440 series FreeBSD driver and the FreeBSD 4.16 KMOD, Xfce 4.14 is now available as one of the desktop options alongside KDE, VMSVGA support for VirtualBox 6 usage, and other updated packages. This FuryBSD release also has better laptop support with improved touchscreen/trackpad handling.
Those wanting to learn more about FuryBSD can visit FuryBSD.org and try out the KDE or Xfce ISO images.
