It was nearly a year ago to the day that PC/OpenSystems LLC announced they were resurrecting Linspire and Freespire from the dead. The company is celebrating that milestone for the OS previously known as "Lindows" by releasing Freespire 4.5.
Freespire 4.5 is the company's latest release of their free/open-source complement to Linspire 8.0. Freespire 4.5 is based on a Linux 4.15 kernel while making use of the Ubuntu LTS 18.04.1 base package set. Freespire is making use of the MATE 1.20 desktop environment, Chromium 71 as the default web browser, Geary for on-host email client needs, and Abiword and Gnumeric round out the office suite.
Download links and more information on Freespire 4.5 can be found via the release announcement.
