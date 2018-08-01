Freespire 4.0 Released, The Linux Distribution That Originated As "Lindows"
Earlier this year development on Linspire/Freespire was restarted for this Linux distribution that dates back to 2001 when it launched as "Lindows" before having to be renamed due to a trademark dispute with Microsoft. Back in January, PC/OpenSystems who is now developing the distribution, the Freespire 3.0 release debuted while today Freespire 4.0 is available.

Freespire 4.0 migrates from an Ubuntu 16.04 LTS base to now relying upon the Ubuntu 18.04 "Bionic Beaver" archive and is also now serving as the base for their next Linspire release. Freespire 4.0 pushes the desktop in a different direction from upstream Ubuntu and some of its default applications include Geary, Chromium, Abiword, Gnumeric, Audacious, Totem, G-Debi, and Synaptic. Freespire 4.0 is supporting both Snaps and Flatpak packaging.

Freespire's desktop is, according to their release announcement, a "stunning visual interface that is familiar to users." Here she is:


Freespire 4.0, image courtesy Freespire.


Those wishing to learn more about Freespire 4.0 can visit FreespireLinux.com. The Freespire variant is free to download or the company is also selling it at $16 USD plus shipping for a physical copy.
